Economy Kenya gets Sh1bn project to fight neglected tropical disease

LifeArc and FIND have announced a joint Sh1.02 billion investment project to improve the diagnosis and treatment of visceral leishmaniasis. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By LINET OWOKO

LifeArc, a UK-based medical research organisation, and FIND, which accelerates access to diagnostics, have announced a joint Sh1.02 billion (£6.2 million) investment project to improve the diagnosis and treatment of visceral leishmaniasis in Kenya.

The 'Intensifying Visceral Leishmaniasis Diagnostic Efforts in Support of Disease Elimination in Kenya' project will run from this year to 2027 and aims to accelerate the elimination of the disease by 2030.

Visceral leishmaniasis is a neglected tropical disease and the deadliest form of leishmaniasis, affecting mainly children and killing over 95 percent of cases if left untreated. It is caused by parasites transmitted by sandflies.

"LifeArc is committed to driving innovation in areas of unmet medical need, including neglected tropical diseases such as visceral leishmaniasis. Partnering with FIND to support the implementation of existing tools, as well as advancing new and improved diagnostic tests, represents a real opportunity to make a difference and contribute to the elimination of this deadly disease in Kenya," said Mike Strange, head of Global Health at LifeArc.

This project also aims to speed up the process of developing new tests for the disease to help in addressing the need for highly sensitive diagnostics.

Additionally, it will improve the detection and treatment of visceral leishmaniasis to prevent disability and death. This will support the World Health Organisation's goal of eliminating the disease within the next six years.

"FIND is committed to working with countries and communities to defeat this deadly disease by increasing testing capacity so that infections can be detected early and lives saved," said Helen Bokea, director of neglected tropical diseases at FIND.

