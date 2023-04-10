Economy Kenya Power billing breakdown to return

By JOHN MUTUA

The energy regulator will reverse the decision by Kenya Power to stop a breakdown of electricity bills for pre-paid customers.

Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) director-general Daniel Kiptoo told Business Daily that the regulator will write to Kenya Power to reverse the decision that it says was made unilaterally.

Kenya Power stopped sending a breakdown of bills showing charges such as foreign exchange, fuel adjustment surcharges, VAT, Epra levy, inflation adjustment and water regulator fees.

The power distributor has since last month been lumping these charges which then appear together in payment statements sent millions of consumers on pre-paid billing.

“They should not have gone ahead and altered it because this is an alteration of the billing structure and any change to the customer shall be subject to approval by the regulator,” Mr Kiptoo said.

“Transparency is paramount and so the more information the better. Reducing the information is an issue that we have a big problem with. We are going to write to them and, yes, the breakdown will be reinstated.”

Kenya Power had defended the decision, saying it was based on a customer survey where respondents said they wanted less detail on power bills.

But the energy regulator says that Kenya Power wrote to them saying that it would save an estimated Sh80 million every month if it stopped giving the breakdown of customer bills.

Customer bills now only show the amount spent, units bought, token amount and the lumpsum of all the pass-through costs under “other charges”.

Parliament has also flagged Kenya Power over the decision amid growing public uproar over the high cost of power. This is the second time in under four years that Kenya Power has stopped giving a detailed breakdown of the customer bills.

The power distributor made a similar move in 2020 before it made a U-turn amid a probe from the energy regulator and Parliament.

Without a breakdown, customers are unable to gauge the impact of increased use of thermal power and the weakening shilling on their power bills.

Kenya Power’s decision came at a time of increased fuel surcharge and forex adjustments, attributed to increased reliance on thermal power plants due to low water levels in the country’s hydroelectric dam and a wobbly.

The fuel cost charge rose to Sh8.3 per unit from Sh6.59 last month while the forex adjustment rose to Sh2.16 per unit from Sh1.85 in the period due to the weakening of the shilling against the dollar.

