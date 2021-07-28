Economy Kenya's Shujaa miss out on Olympics rugby quarters

Kenya’s sevens rugby team players model the outfits that Team Kenya will wear at Tokyo Olympic Games opening ceremony during a photo shoot at the Olympic Village on July 22, 2021.

By ELIAS MAKORI

More by this Author Summary Shujaa needed a huge win having lost their first two matches against the US and South Africa on Monday.

However, it was not to be as they failed to secure the win in an underwhelming performance at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Kenya Sevens’ hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of the rugby event ended on Tuesday after they went down 7-12 to Ireland in their final Pool C match of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Innocent Simiyu’s charges finished last in Pool C on three points with South Africa, the US and Ireland occupying the top three positions.

Australia and Canada advanced to the quarter-finals as the two best third-placed finishers. Kenya will now play Japan in the placing matches for positions 9-12 at 11am.

Defending champions Fiji swept past Britain in a re-run of 2016 Olympic final to set up a Cup quarter-final against Australia.