Kenya seeks Yemen support in food production, grow exports for jobs

By DAVID MWERE

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has asked the Yemeni government to increase its investments in Kenya through collaboration in food production and establishing trading hubs to address unemployment.

Mr Wetang’ula noted that the stability of the Asian country is critical to boosting Kenya’s exports which are predominantly coffee and tea.

The Speaker spoke when he hosted the Yemeni Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Minister Ahmed Bin Mubarak at Parliament Buildings.

“Kenya has a deliberate policy of engaging with its Middle East friends, recognising their significance as a market for Kenyan exports and as a transhipment point to other markets,” said Mr Wetang’ula.

"Yemen and Kenya have enjoyed a long-lasting relationship dating back to more than 100 years when the Arabs arrived in Kenya,” said Mr Mubarak.

Data from the United Nations’ COMTRADE on international trade, shows that the balance of trade between the two countries is in favour of Yemen.

For instance, the data indicates that in 2021, Kenya’s exports to Yemen fetched $45.47 million compared to the $74.24 million in Kenya’s imports from Yemen.

Kenya’s exports to the Middle East nation are largely coffee, tea, dates, spices, salt, sulphur, plaster, lime and cement.

Big Market

Kenya largely imports nut food, essential oils, perfumes, cosmetics, toiletries and plastics from Yemen.

"The Kenyan government has a deliberate policy to engage the Middle East, a very important and big market for our coffee and tea. Even when they don't consume our products they have acted as a major transhipment to other markets,” said the Speaker.

