Economy Kisumu hoteliers set to cash in on tournament

Part of the action that takes place during the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association tournament. PHOTO | TONNY OMONDI | NMG

By VICTOR RABALLA

Players in the hospitality industry in Kisumu are preparing brisk business as the county hosts more than 8,000 participants when all the 47 devolved units converge at the lakeside city for a sporting event.

The week-long ninth edition of the Kenya Inter-Counties Sports and Cultural Association games will be conducted between January 14-21.

Just three days to the big day, most hoteliers and fully furnished accommodation providers are cashing in on the annual event to be hosted in 10 different venues within the city.

Lake Victoria Tourism Association chairman Robinson Anyal is upbeat. “Most of the hotels have recorded full bookings during the period,” he told the Business Daily.

While January was expected to be a low season after the Christmas and New Year festivities, Mr Anyal said the tournament has extended good tidings for players in the hospitality industry.

Those operating serviced apartments and homestays have also not been left behind with most operators reporting increased bookings.

“Out of my five units, three of them have already been booked for the entire one week that the event is scheduled to take place,” said James Ochieng.

Due to its proximity to the city, industry players from the neighbouring county of Vihiga also expect to get a piece of the pie.

Equator Resort general manager Calvince Okomo said more than 50 percent of the facility with 30 rooms have been booked as he expressed confidence in filling up the remaining ones by the weekend.

“Since we are located 15km from Kisumu, our facility has attracted some guests who will take part in the event,” said Mr Okomo.

