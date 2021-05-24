Economy KMC boost as Kenya Raiways starts cattle wagons

Steers are moved using a forklift at the Kenya Meat Commission's (KMC) Athi River plant in Machakos on April 4, 2017. PHOTO | TONY KARUMBA | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary The first batch of animals from Nanyuki arrived at the KMC facility Monday with the Kenya railways terming the move as a milestone.

The cattle wagon, said Kenya Railways, are meant to carry at least 30 animals on a given trip. It did not reveal the number of wagons that it will use in a day.

Kenya Railways has started transportation of livestock on the recently upgraded Nanyuki-Nairobi metre gauge line, coming as a boost to Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) that reopened Monday after closure for refurbishment last year.

The first batch of animals from Nanyuki arrived at the KMC facility Monday with the Kenya railways terming the move as a milestone that will go a long way in supporting the pastoral community.

“Cattle wagon train carrying cattle today (yesterday) makes its official trip from Nanyuki Railway Station to Nairobi’s Kenya Meat Commission depot,” said the corporation yesterday.

Cattle transport has mainly been done by use of trucks from the pastoral communities in northern Kenya.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday officiated the reopening of the KMC, coinciding with the first batch of animals that were delivered by train.

The facility is at the moment being run by Kenya Army after it was moved to the department of defence last year from livestock.

The latest development comes at a time when Kenya intends to use the Nanyuki metre gauge railway to transport cargo to Ethiopia as it targets growing industrial activities at the border.

Kenya Railways has spend billions of shillings on rehabilitating decades-old lines to boost the use of rail for cargo and passenger travel.

It injected Sh1.2 billion out of Sh3 billion that was used to revamp the Nairobi-Nanyuki line, with the rest coming from Kenya Pipeline Corporation through the Treasury as special dividends.

Cargo operations on the rehabilitated 240-kilometre Nairobi-Nanyuki started in August last year and targets goods like fuel, fertilisers, hardware, cereals and other farm produce.

The railway is expected to increase economic activities in northern and Mt Kenya regions.