Economy KRA collects a record Sh220 billion in June

Times Tower in Nairobi, the Kenya Revenue Authority headquarters. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By JULIANS AMBOKO

More by this Author

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) collected a record Sh220.6 billion in tax revenue in June 2023, setting a new historical high in monthly tax collections after breaching the Sh203.8 billion collected in June 2022.

The taxman says that the performance in the last month of the financial year 2022/23 was driven by exchequer releases that saw the authority realise strong conversions, notably from public sector Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

Read: KRA misses revenue target by Sh107bn

On the whole, PAYE registered Sh494.9 billion in collections for the financial year 2022/23 with collections from the private and public sectors reported to have grown by 10.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively, compared to the collection of the preceding financial year.

“The collections for June 2023 delivered a 98.1 percent performance rate. PAYE had been a bit slow for the public sector in 2022/23 but when it came to June the collection for that tax head hit 107 percent performance because of exchequer releases. Sometimes these releases are done at the tail end and, therefore, we are not quite able to convert them and report in time,” KRA’s acting Commissioner General, Rispah Simiyu says.

The KRA says that disbursements towards the settlement of pending bills were instrumental in the June 2023 performance given the impact that it had in withholding tax collections.

According to the Treasury, the total outstanding national government pending bills as of March 31 amounted to Sh537.2 billion. During the same reporting period, the county governments reported pending bills of Sh159.7 billion.

“Withholding tax had also been struggling through the year but when it came to June, timely disbursement to the counties and settlement of pending bills and, therefore, whatever attracted withholding tax by way of business then saw KRA realising conversion,” Ms Simiyu said.

The rollout of the electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) as the second phase of the transition from the Electronic Tax Register (ETR) to the Tax Invoice Management System (TIMS) and the requirement that effective June 1 all VAT registered taxpayers only accept electronic tax invoices is also reported as a major boost to the impressive collection.

“Domestic VAT registered Sh24.4 billion in June with a 100.4 percent performance rate which translated into a growth of 21.7 per cent when compared to June 2022," she said.

Read: KRA unlocks Sh15.2bn taxes from mediation

"In February this year, collections from domestic VAT just shot up and what changed is that we moved from a device-based system to a software-based system in pursuit of real-time collections. What the transition to eTIMS meant was that all one needed to have was a smart device.”

→[email protected]