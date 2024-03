Economy KRA drops 133 recruits after pregnancy and HIV tests

Commissioner General for Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Humphrey Wattanga before the cohesion committee at Bunge Towers, Nairobi on March 14, 2024. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Parliament has opened an inquiry into the recruitment of 1,406 revenue service assistants (RSA) after it emerged that 133 candidates were dismissed after being subjected to HIV and pregnancy tests.

Read more HERE