Economy KRA installs ‘smart gate’ to reduce congestion at oil depot

KRA smart gate at the Eldoret depot. The tool will enable transporters to book 24 hours before loading, with pre-checks and verifications done through seals. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

By FRED KIBOR

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has installed a system at the Eldoret pipeline depot to enhance efficiency in cargo clearance.

Known as 'smart gate', the tool allows faster clearance, loading and exit of trucks from the depot. It is expected to eliminate long queues due to manual processes.

KRA North Rift co-ordinator Barille Wario said the gate will enable transporters to book 24 hours before loading, with pre-checks and verifications done through seals.

“This will improve fleet management by oil stakeholders since they will be able to book online, enhance traffic control and faster turnaround of trucks at the oil installations, among other benefits,” Mr Wario — who was accompanied by KRA’s deputy commissioner in charge of cargo and scanners monitoring Susan Wanjohi, Uganda Revenue Authority assistant commissioner in charge of enforcement Julius Nkwasire— explained.

The system, Mr Wario said, was part of the agency’s Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System for cargo monitoring system along the Northern Corridor.

“The smart gate is a key enabler in trade facilitation and end-to-end monitoring of transits along the Northern Corridor. It will be a game changer since we have improved on how best we can all work together to make value addition in custom processes and trade facilitation within the East Africa region efficient,” said the regional coordinator.

“Smart gates will enhance traffic control, faster turnaround of trucks at the oil installations, and easy fleet management by oil stakeholders since they will be able to book online. It will also facilitate proper planning by pipeline officers in terms of expected trucks scheduled for loading, thus ensuring minimum delay since most customs documentation will have been done in advance,” he said.

The chips will transmit truck information, including cargo temperature and the level of content that is relayed to control room in record time.

Mr Nkwasire said the technology, will address the long queues at the depots.

“In the near future, we shall be installing the smart gates in our border points to ensure a seamless flow of goods and services from one country to the other. Technology is the way to go in addressing some of the challenges brought about by tedious paperwork,” he said.

