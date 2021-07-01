Economy KRA nets 600,000 more taxpayers as filing returns ends

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author Summary KRA has netted more than 600,000 potential taxpayers, a day to the end of the annual filings in the race to widen the tax base.

The taxman is racing to bring more people into the tax bracket and curb cheating and evasion in the quest to meet targets.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has netted more than 600,000 potential taxpayers, a day to the end of the annual filings in the race to widen the tax base.

The taxman is racing to bring more people into the tax bracket and curb cheating and evasion in the quest to meet targets in an economy where the Covid-19 pandemic has battered collections.

The KRA said the number of taxpayers who had filed their tax returns as of June 29 is higher than the 4.08 million taxpayers who had filed their retunes at the same time last year. “5.02 million taxpayers had filed their returns as of 29th June,” said the KRA in a response to the Business Daily queries yesterday.

The taxman is targeting 5.5 million taxpayers to file their returns, signalling that about 10 percent of workers and businesses risked being in breach a day to the June 30 deadline.

Under the Tax Procedures Act of 2015, the KRA has powers to order employers to deduct the penalties and tax dues from workers’ salaries.

Individual taxpayers such as employees are currently fined Sh2,000 or five percent of the annual tax payable for the preceding year, whichever is higher.

Companies, on the other hand, face a penalty of Sh20,000 or five percent of the tax payable in the year the return is meant to capture, or whichever is higher.

The taxman has failed to meet revenue targets in recent years on tax defaulters and a small tax bracket that fails to capture the self-employed and those working in the informal sector.

The KRA missed their target by Sh7 billion in the nine months to march, having collected Sh1,106.7 billion against a target of Sh1,113.9 billion.

The Treasury is targeting about Sh2.04 trillion in total revenue compared with Sh1.83 trillion estimated for the current year that ended yesterday, according to the Budget and Appropriation Committee Report.