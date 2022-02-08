Economy KRA to verify suspect Sh500m Vietnam, Iranian tea imports

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BRIAN OCHARO

The judge issued the directive despite a protest from the importer, who wanted the order halted, arguing that verification had already been conducted by a multi-agency team.

The High Court has directed a full examination of 82 containers at the port of Mombasa loaded with black tea imported from Vietnam and Iran under questionable circumstances.

Justice John Mativo said the exercise should be conducted within four weeks, roughly translating to four containers a day.

The judge had witnessed the verification of cargo in the first two containers at the Regional Logistics Centre in Miritini, where the consignments are being held.

After viewing the two, Justice Mativo said that there were inconsistencies in what the importer, Cup of Joe Ltd, had declared in the manifest.

The judge issued the directive despite a protest from the importer, who wanted the order halted, arguing that verification had already been conducted by a multi-agency team.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) detained the tea consignment after the government received intelligence that the cargo had been imported under suspicious circumstances as numerous inconsistencies had been discovered in its shipment documents.

KRA and the Attorney-General (AG) have formally asked the court to allow them to seize the consignment and destroy it, saying it is unfit for consumption.

Alternatively, the State wants the entire consignment sent back to the countries of origin, saying it does not meet quality standards for use in Kenya.

AG Kariuki Kihara and KRA Commissioner-General James Githii argue that the consignment falls under the category of restricted goods under the East African Community Customs Management Act.

The consignment, whose value is estimated at more than Sh500 million, has been the subject of judicial proceedings in the Mombasa court since late last year.

While the importer wants the tea released for blending and onward exportation, the government wants it destroyed.

Documents filed in court by Chief Inspector Geoffrey Ndatho on behalf of KRA and the AG indicate that the tea is not fit for consumption.

“Further, intelligence indicates that the imported tea is not fit for human consumption, riddled with high levels of pesticides and low hygienic levels of processing tea based on the reputation of the countries of origin, Vietnam and Iran,” he said.

Preliminary verification indicates that seven of nine containers verified had tea in sacks, and in some, the commodity is indicated as black tea, with a label that said Kenya Tea Development Authority Management Services Ltd as the producer.

