Economy Labour court summons Youth Fund boss in staff pay cut row

Labour Court Judge Justice James Rika during a past hearing. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

By SAM KIPLAGAT

Further, the court heard that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission had advised against the increment because the Fund was operating on a deficit.

The acting chief executive officer of Youth Enterprise Development Fund (YEDF), Benson Muthendi, has been summoned by the Labour and Employment court to explain why he should not be punished for slashing the agency’s employees basic pay against a court order.

Justice James Rika also ordered human resource manager Truphena Omung’ala and payroll officer Benjamin Munguti to appear in court and show cause why they should not be punished for contempt of court.

The judge found the trio in contempt of court after defying an order issued in December last year, directing them not to slash the employees’ salaries.

The salaries were slashed following a full board resolution meeting held in October 2020, allegedly reversing the increment, which the workers had enjoyed for 15 months.

“It is clear that the order was not obeyed. The respondent went ahead at the end of the month, December 2020, and slashed the basic salaries of the claimants, in fulfillment of the resolution of its Board,” the judge said.

Board chairman, Dr Victor Mwongera had explained to the court that YEDF was not in a position to obey the orders because the increment was done fraudulently and the benefits did not have the endorsement of the Treasury.

Further, the court heard that the Salaries and Remuneration Commission had advised against the increment because the Fund was operating on a deficit.

In the ruling, Justice Rika said he was not shown the said advice from SRC, which led to the resolution of the Board in its 76th meeting.