Lawyers, activists sue to block Ruto from signing Finance Bill

A group of lawyers and activists have moved to court seeking orders to block President William Ruto from assenting to the controversial Finance and the Appropriation Bills, 2024 pending the determination of the petition.

The seven including lawyers Ndegwa Njiru, Jackline Mwangi, Lempaa Suyinka, and Mt Kenya Jurists Association are seeking court orders to stop President Ruto from signing the Bill into law, which was passed by MPs on Monday amid protests in at least 36 counties.

President Ruto has to assent to the Bill within 14 days of receiving it or he can refer it back to Parliament with a memorandum on specific clauses he wants amended.

Should he reject the Bill and remain silent, the Finance Bill 2024 will become an Act of Parliament after the lapse of the 14 days.

The new revenue-raising measures in the Finance Bill, which led to the countrywide protests that turned deadly on Tuesday, are expected to take effect when the 2024/25 financial year starts on July 1.

In the petition, the lawyers and activists allege that the budget-making process was characterised by controversy, acrimony, and political contestation since the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u published the Finance Bill 2024 on May 9.

“That by dint of Article 222(1) of the Constitution an order of injunction be issued to restrain the 9th respondent- His Excellency President William Ruto- from assenting to the Finance Bill, 2024 and the Appropriation Bill, 2024 pending the hearing and determination of this application and petition,” the petitioners stated.

Prof Ndung’u published the revenue estimates on June 4, after the National Assembly Budget Committee had completed a public participation hearing and submitted its report to Parliament.

Through lawyer Kibe Mungai, the petitions stated that on account of willful refusal, neglect, and failure by Treasury CS to comply with Article 221(1) of the Constitution, no lawful or effective public participation in the Finance Bill, 2024 took place because the government is effectively asserting powers to raise additional revenue without a budget authorised by the Constitution.

The activists said the government seeks to rush the budgeting process and implement it pursuant to provisions of the Public Finance Management Act, which they said is unconstitutional and a subversion of the principles of finance and procedures set out in the Constitution.

“The orders sought are necessary to ensure that- unlike in 2023- a budget made unlawfully and lacking legitimacy on account of its punitive taxations predatory economic policies and value-free right-wing capitalism akin to that in Chile under the dictatorship of President Augusto Pinochet will be implemented until this petition is heard and determined,” Mr Mungai said.

The petitioners allege that the MPs have surrendered their budget-making mandate to the Executive by acting as hapless agents of the Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury.

“It is prudent that the controversy over the Finance Bill, 2024 is not aggravated by the implementation of a budget that is either unlawful or lacking in political legitimacy,” the petition said.

They said the budget-making process has been vitiated by the involvement and dictation of the policy references and agenda of foreign governments and corporations spearheaded by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has taken effective control of the Treasury to the detriment of the people in matters of public finance.

The petitioners are further seeking for the file to be taken to Chief Justice Martha Koome for appointment of a bench of five judges to determine the case.