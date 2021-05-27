Economy Lending slows in lockdown as CBK maintains key loans rate

Lending by commercial banks to companies and individuals slowed down during the lockdown period earlier this year pointing to a protracted period of anaemic growth that weighed on jobs growth, data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) showed yesterday.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said private sector credit grew by 6.8 percent in the 12 months to April, compared to 9.7 percent in the year to February, well below the central bank’s target rate of 12-15 percent, deemed adequate to support economic development.

This came as Kenya’s employment market conditions darkened in April as private firms cut jobs for the first time in seven months, hurt by month-long curbs on travel and longer night time curfews in the capital Nairobi and four surrounding counties, to control the spread of Covid-19.

Under the restrictions imposed in March but which have since been relaxed, Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru were treated as one zone, with residents barred from travelling to other areas.

The State also imposed a night-time curfew, extended by two hours starting from 8pm to stem and contain the third wave of Covid infections. It further suspended in-person schooling and church services, closed bars and restricted restaurants to take-away services.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 2 lifted the partial lockdown, allowing for a reopening of bars and restaurants, religious services and schools as the rate of infections eased.

The night curfew was also revised to start from 10 p.m. and religious services allowed to resume with some restrictions.