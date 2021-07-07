Economy Lusaka seeks to settle Sh25m child demand out of court

Former Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has been elected the Senate Speaker. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka is seeking an out-of-court settlement over a Sh25 million maintenance demand from lady who has the politicians unborn child.

Mr Lusaka wants the case filed by Irene Naswa Mutaki, to be resolved outside court through negotiations. He however admitted being in an intimate relationship with Ms Mutaki who wants to be paid Sh25 million to maintain her pregnancy and the unborn child.

She also wants to be provided with an accommodation house. When the case was called before Justice Anthony Mrima yesterday for directions, the judge allowed Mr Lusaka's request and fixed the case to be mentioned on July 28 for the court to be updated on status of the negotiations.

If negotiations will be fruitful, the parties will record a consent that will see the woman withdraw the case. But if the talks collapse the case will go to a full hearing. Ms Mutaki is seeking for an order to force Mr Lusaka to provide financial support to safeguard the welfare of the child before and after birth.

Mr Lusaka Wednesday admitted being the father of the unborn child and said he will provide the pre-natal support and maintainance including medical expenses.