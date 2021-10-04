Economy Middle East states lift ban on meat exports

Steers are moved using a forklift at the Kenya Meat Commission's (KMC) Athi River plant in Machakos on April 4, 2017. PHOTO | TONY KARUMBA | NMG

By GERALD ANDAE

More by this Author Summary Livestock farmers stand to gain after the Middle East countries lifted a ban on Kenya’s meat following the containment of the Rift Valley Fever disease that led to restrictions.

Kenyan farmers and traders can now resume exports to Kuwait and Bahrain. However, Qatar is yet to lift the ban.

Kenya Meat and Livestock Exports Council of Kenya (KEMLEIC), an exporters' lobby said that local traders had incurred heavy losses since the ban was put in place and that the lifting of restrictions come as a boost.

“These countries are some of our major and lucrative export destinations. The lifting of the ban comes as a relief,” said Mr Nicholas Ngahu, the council CEO talking of the Sh4bn market.

Livestock Principal Secretary Harry Kimtai said the three countries imposed the ban after Kenya reported of an outbreak of Rift Valley fever to the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Meanwhile, Kenya Markets Trust (KMT) has launched a programme on enhancing hygienic standards and competitiveness in the meat industry.

KMT chief executive officer Alison Ng’eny-Otieno said that current statistics show that Kenya has one of the largest livestock herds in Africa but remains a net importer of beef.