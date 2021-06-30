Economy Ministries, State firms in race to update debt data

Ministries and State corporations are caught in a race against time to table fresh records of pending debts running into billions of shillings accrued over the last 16 years.

Treasury Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani said accounting officers are required to submit the records by mid-next month even as the government moved to prioritise the clearance of pending bills amid widespread complaints by suppliers.

“Accounting officers are requested to update the record of all pending bills incurred after 2005 and report the same to the National Treasury by July 12, 2021,” he said in a new circular.

This came as the Treasury ordered the State agencies and ministries to treat pending bills from the ending 2020/21 financial year as a first-charge on their 2021/22 budgets.

“Accounting officers should ensure that carry-over payments emanating from the financial year 2020/21 are treated as a first charge against the financial year 2021/22 budgetary allocation before entering into any new commitments,” said Mr Yatani in the circular.

“The pending bills should be accommodated strictly within budgetary provisions for respective MDAs without seeking additional funding from the National Treasury.”

Pending bills remain a major concern for suppliers who are faced with dire cash flow problems, often resulting in the auction of their property.

Private sector suppliers were owed cash amounting to Sh308 billion by the end of March 2021.

This comprised Sh263 billion (85.4 percent) for semi-autonomous government agencies and Sh45 billion (14.6 percent) for MDAs and counties.

Since 2019 the government has been trying to clear the bills through directives from President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Treasury, and even withholding county disbursements but the matter has not been resolved.

Parliament has proposed setting up a fund financed through a long-term bond for payment of verified pending bills verified by October this year.

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have forced Kenya to make quarterly reports on how they have cleared the bills under the multi-billion loan deals signed by the government.

“The government promised to conduct regular quarterly reporting on pending bills covering Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Counties, Semi-Autonomous Government Agencies (SAGAs) and State Corporations (SCs),” IMF said after the May programme review.

There are however concerns over the validity of the supplier claims with fears that it could be used to pay fictitious and inflated claims without clear checks.