Mombasa finance bosses face arrest over two-decade debt

The High Court has ordered the arrest of Mombasa County executive committee member for finance and the chief officer of finance over the failure to pay a debt of Sh67.5 million.

Justice Jairus Ngaah directed the Mombasa police commander to execute the warrants of arrest and present the duo in court.

The judge said the two officials should explain why they should not be committed to jail for six months over the failure to pay Associated Automobile Distributors (K) Ltd. The debt is almost two decades old.

“Accordingly, warrants of arrest are hereby issued for arrest of County Executive Committee Member for Finance and the Chief Officer - Finance, Mombasa County Government to show cause why they should not be committed to jail for six months or for such other period that the court may prescribe, not exceeding six months,” the judge said.

The car dealer sued the defunct Municipal Council of Mombasa for allegedly failing to pay for five vehicles sold to them in 1998.

The company said it sold and delivered the vehicles as per the council’s request and order in the 1998-99 financial year. It also supplied spare parts and rendered services.

And after failing to pay, the firm moved to court in 2000 and the court directed the defunct council to pay Sh14.3 million plus interest at 12 percent from 2004 until payment in full.

Mombasa County later undertook to pay the debt in instalments of Sh500,000 from April 11, 2004 but failed to do so.

After failing to pay, the car dealer went back to court and, in March 2010, a warrant of arrest was issued against the Town Clerk, Municipal Council of Mombasa over the debt.

Benjul Gudka, a director of the company, said the parties entered another consent on January 8, 2019 and the county government paid more than Sh 4 million as part of the debt.

The debt had risen to Sh67.5 million as at January 2024, he said.

The court noted that another warrant of arrest was still in place, although it was possible that the CECs who were to be arrested could no longer be working for the Mombasa County government.