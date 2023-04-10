Economy Mombasa ranked fourth best destination for UK tourists on pricing

Mombasa has been ranked as the fourth most preferred destination for UK holidaymakers. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

Mombasa has been ranked as the fourth most preferred destination for UK holidaymakers after it moved up from the seventh position last year.

The UK Post Office Holiday Costs Barometer shows the coastal city comes after South Africa’s Cape Town, Turkey’s Marmaris and Sunny Beach in Bulgaria in giving value for money.

The survey, which picked eight items as representatives of purchases that UK tourists are likely to make while visiting, found that the average spend in Mombasa would be €58.3 (Sh8,500) per day compared to €198.4 (Sh28,924) in Reykjavik, Iceland, which came last in the list.

The items sampled in the survey are a three-course meal for two with a glass of wine, a cup of coffee, a bottle of local beer, a can of cola, a bottle of still water, sun cream and insect repellent.

The report comes at a time demand for international holiday travels is returning to pre-Covid levels, with travel agents and airlines reporting a sure in booking. Despite the cost of living pressures affecting a majority of countries worldwide, the report indicated that Britons are prepared to forgo other lifestyle expenditures to save for a holiday abroad.

“Over a quarter (27 percent) of those planning trips abroad expect to be able to fund their holiday out of their existing income but a larger number (41 per cent) will need to dip into their savings,” noted the report.

Kenya Tourism Board data shows slightly more than a third of the 1.3 million international tourists who visited Kenya in the 11 months to November came for holidays, while the rest came for business conferences and visiting friends.

In 2021, the country saw 870,465 arrivals that brought in Sh146.5 billion, translating to an average spend of Sh168,300 per tourist.

