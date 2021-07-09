Economy MPs back stiff penalties on porn, terrorist agents

MPs during a session at Parliament chambers. PHOTO | FILE

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary A parliamentary committee has backed the passage of a Bill that seeks to enhance penalties for persons who recruit terrorists, promote pornography and religious cults.

The ICT Committee said it had agreed to enhance fines from Sh5 million to Sh25 million for individuals who publish messages designed to cause terror using electronic means.

A parliamentary committee has backed the passage of a Bill that seeks to enhance penalties for persons who recruit terrorists, promote pornography and religious cults.

The ICT Committee said it had agreed to enhance fines from Sh5 million to Sh25 million for individuals who publish messages designed to cause terror using electronic means.

Those found guilty will also face long jail terms after MPs enhanced penalties from 10 years to 25 years.

The Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act 2018 currently prescribes that those found guilty will face a Sh5 million fine or 10 years in jail, or both.

“As a committee, we felt that the current law is not sufficient enough to deter individuals from recruiting young people into terrorism through the Internet. We have resolved to enhance the penalties,” William Kisang, who chairs the ICT Committee, said.

Garissa Township MP Aden Duale sponsored Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes (Amendment) Bill 2021. He wants the Act amended to penalise sharing of pornography, terrorism and religious extremism and cult-like activities on the Internet.

“Internet service providers should be obligated to block websites and webpages that contain content that fall under the prohibited content categories to safeguard public morality,” he said.