Economy MPs foreign travel spend rises 177pc

Parliament buildings in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By JOHN MUTUA

More by this Author Summary Foreign travel expenditure by government officials rose Sh1 billion in the three months ended September from similar period last year on the resumption of international trips.

Data from the CoB shows that top government officials blew Sh1.738 billion on trips abroad, reflecting a 176.8 percent jump from Sh628 million spent in the three months to September last year.

Data from the Controller of Budget (CoB) shows that top government officials blew Sh1.738 billion on trips abroad, reflecting a 176.8 percent jump from Sh628 million spent in the three months to September last year.

Members of National Assembly, Senators, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs topped the spending charts in the period under review.

The increase comes on the back of airlines resuming international flights after months of disruptions when the nations shut their borders to tame spread of the coronavirus.

CoB Margaret Nyakang’o flagged the national government for the wasteful foreign trips that entail lucrative allowances, expensive flights and accommodation in major cities globally.

“To manage the rising public debt, the Controller of Budget recommends that the government continue rationalising expenditures on recurrent activities, especially foreign travel,” Mrs Nyakango saíd.

Spending by lawmakers rose 2,983.5 percent to Sh520.5 million in the review period.

MPs and Senators are some of the biggest earners on allowances for foreign trips with their per diems as high as Sh143,000 per night.

Officials from the PSC—reported 765.4 percent spending rise to Sh247.94 million while the Ministry of Foreign— that spearheads Kenya’s diplomatic ties marked a 55.8 percent jump to Sh813.37 million.

The increase highlights government’s struggles to rein in on the foreign trips that have repeatedly been flagged as major forms of wastage of taxpayers’s funds.

Top government officials use overseas trips — which often involve lavish travel allowances— to boost their pay.

Kenyan MPs are some of the best paid in the world mainly due to the lucrative allowances they draw from the foreign trips.

Lawmakers from both the Senate and the National Assembly earn Sh143, 493 ($1,296) per diem a night in Singapore— making the Asian nation the most lucrative in allowances.

Trips to the US earn lawmakers Sh132,421 ($1,196) in per diem followed by London where they get Sh122,677 ($1,108) per night and Sh122,013 ($1,102) in the Swiss cities that include Geneva.

Trips to Dubai, another popular destination for training and benchmarking trips for MPs, earn them Sh98, 430 ($889) in per diem.

STATE OFFICIALS

Kenya had restricted international travel from March to August last year a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, which cut government officials’ overseas trips.

The restrictions saw spending by the government officials hit record lows, boosting Treasury’ efforts to curb wastage of taxpayer funds.

But the State officials resumed the globe-trotting after return of the flights.

The high spending on foreign trips came despite the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani saying non-core travel for State officials remained suspended.