Economy MPs probe lucrative oil tender system dominance claims

Cofek secretary- general Stephen Mutoro. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro who brought the petition said the probe was necessary to ensure that there are necessary disclosures for imported fuel.

Mr Mutoro wants MPs to order the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to inquire into the dominance of OTS to ensure a level playing ground for all marketing firms.

Mr Mutoro wants the House to put in place measures to ensure that the system promotes a free tender system.

Parliament has opened an inquiry into alleged dominance in the importation of petroleum products through the Open Tender System (OTS)

This follows a public petition seeking an investigation into the platform that is meant to guarantee a transparent and predictable monthly cost recovery pricing formula.

The Consumer Federation of Kenya (Cofek) Secretary-General Stephen Mutoro who brought the petition said the probe was necessary to ensure that there are necessary disclosures for imported fuel.

Mr Mutoro wants MPs to order the Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) to inquire into the dominance of OTS to ensure a level playing ground for all marketing firms.

He said out of the 96 oil marketing companies (OMC’s) in Kenya, only about 13 participate in the OTS.

“The petitioner is concerned about the Ministry of Petroleum on OTS which has been in operation since 2005. The petitioner says although the system is dubbed as open, it's susceptible to abuse by a few players,” Deputy Speaker Moses Cheboi said while communicating the petition by Mr Mutoro.

He said there is a need for proper disclosures on importers of petroleum products.

“Whereas the intended purpose of OTS is to ensure competitive prices, data from Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) shows that only 13 out of 96 OMC participates in OTS,” Mr Mutoro said.

He said the Ministry of Petroleum and Epra lack mechanism for sufficient disclosures of petroleum prices imported by winning OMC’s. He said the OTS currently has little or no public participation.

Mr Mutoro wants the House to put in place measures to ensure that the system promotes a free tender system.

Mr Cheboi directed the Energy committee to consider the petition and report its findings to the House and petitioner.

While supporting the petition, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said the matter is important because fuel or refined oil products play a key role in the economy.

“It will appear the purpose of having OTS has been negated by cartels who have made it impossible for fair play,” Mr Wandayi said.

[email protected]