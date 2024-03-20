Economy MPs push for details of Sh7bn paid to wind firm

The Kenya Power Board Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Joseph Siror when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on energy at Continental House Nairobi on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By SAMWEL OWINO

A parliamentary watchdog wants details of Sh7 billion paid to Lake Turkana Wind Power (LTWP) for idle power made public.

The National Assembly Committee on Energy on Wednesday called on Kenya Power to furnish it with details such as the person who authorised the payment, which vote was the money charged and the recovery plans put in place by the firm.

In a meeting with officials from Kenya Power led by Managing Director Joseph Siror, the MPs said public officers who participated in authorising payment of Sh7 billion of taxpayers for energy that was never consumed must be held accountable.

The committee chairman Vincent Musyoka said the deal that led to the LTWP pocketing the Sh7 billion is suspicious and must be investigated.

“I have been trying to understand this deal that we paid for power we did not use. Somebody needs to take responsibility for this,” Mr Musyoka said.

“This deal was illegal and there was a possible theft in it, there was also interest in the contract that led us to buy more power than what we needed and also pay for power that was not used,” he added.

Mr Musyoka questioned the clause in the contract the government got into with LTWP in 2009 which stipulated that if the company finishes the work but the transmission line which was to be built by the government wasn’t ready, then taxpayers would pay for the penalties.

Awendo MP Walter Owino said sector players have never come clean on the deal.

“We need details of this contract. Whether it is Kenya Power or Ketraco, we want details such as how much has been paid so far to LTWP, which vote was used to make the payment and who made the payment,” Mr Owino said.

