Narok defends decision to ban private vehicles from Maasai Mara





Narok County has defended the controversial decision to ban private cars from the world-famous Maasai Mara, saying the directive will help preserve the delicate ecosystem, and address environmental degradation and wildlife disturbance.

County spokesman Abraham Kimutai said the decision “aligns with the commitment to sustainable tourism and the long-term conservation of Maasai Mara’s unique biodiversity” as some tour operators and tourists faulted the move.

Alex Nabaala, the chief park administrator, in a communication dated June 3 said only select vehicles will be allowed access. The decision has been met with uproar with safari enthusiasts saying they prefer the freedom and flexibility of self-drive safaris.

“There ought to have been greater public participation on this matter than a hurried execution that will see most people not make it into the park,” said Nicholas Simel, a tourist.

For some tour operators, the move has severely impacted their businesses.

“The county’s ban has affected my daily bread, and I don’t know how I will repay my loans as I was majorly dependent on the business,” said one operator, who identified himself only as Shadrack.

A year ago, Narok Governor Patrick Ntutu signed the Greater Maasai Mara National Reserve Management Plan 2023/2032.

Key features of the plan are participatory planning, evidence-based decisions, integrated land use management, community benefits from the ecosystem and adaptive management.

The document cites fencing, deforestation, declining Mara River flow, charcoal burning, human-wildlife conflict, agricultural land use and poaching as some of the threats to the Mara ecosystem.

Others are unplanned settlements and urbanisation, unsustainable livestock grazing, infrastructural developments, invasive species and climate change effects.