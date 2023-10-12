Economy Nas Airport Services ordered to pay ex-manager Sh5.7 million

Airport catering services operator Nas has been ordered to pay its former Mombasa unit manager Sh5.7 million as salary deductions for two years and unpaid leave days while he was on contractual employment.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court also awarded Mr Paul Krijnen interest on the amount, to be calculated at court rates from the date of filing of the case until payment in full.

Justice Agnes Nzei sitting in Mombasa ruled that Nas Airport Services Ltd, an onsite airport catering company, did not show that Mr Krijnen consented to these salary cuts.

The court said salary payments are a crucial term of each job contract.

“Section 10(5) of the Employment Act provides that where any matter prescribed in the section changes, the employer shall in consultation with the employee revise the contract to reflect the change and notify the employee in writing,” said Justice Nzei.

