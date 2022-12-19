Economy NCPB to use Waluke verdict in Sh500 million row

The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) has been allowed to use the jailing of Sirisia MP John Waluke and his business partner Grace Wakhungu as additional evidence in the fight against a multimillion claim by Erad Supplies Ltd, which the firm has been pursuing over the years.

The Court of Appeal allowed NCPB to table the judgment on the conviction of Ms Wakhungu and Mr Waluke, saying it will assist the court to arrive at a just decision.

Erad Supplies and General Contractors Ltd has been pursuing more than Sh500 million from NCPB, which it was awarded in 2009 after accusing the corporation of breach of contract in the supply of 40,000 tonnes of maize in 2004.

NCPB and Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission faulted the award saying it was tainted with corruption and the directors of the company were convicted and jailed.

“We are also satisfied that the applicant has met the criteria laid down in decided cases for allowing applications for adducing additional evidence by an appellate court. We are persuaded that no prejudice will be suffered by the respondent because allowing the application does not mean that the evidence remains unchallenged,” Justices Hannah Okwengu, John Mativo and Weldon Korir said.

Before the conviction of the MP and Ms Wakhungu last year, Erad Supplies had seized some assets of NCPB including vehicles and furniture, in a bid to recover the award.

The award to Erad was made in July 2009 and the decision was adopted by the then High Court judge Leonard Njagi on June 28, 2011.

Mr Waluke and Ms Wakhungu admitted receiving some payments from the state agency and they were jailed for 67 and 69 years, respectively by a Nairobi court.

Their appeal was rejected by the High Court and they spent some time in prison before they were released by the Court of Appeal on bail last month, pending the hearing of their appeal.

The EACC says in the appeal that the transaction was tainted with fraud and that it received additional evidence from South African authorities, which shows that the award was procured fraudulently using forged documents.

Erad Supplies had claimed that it incurred storage charges of $1,146,000 after the deal to supply the maize fell through.

Ms Wakhungu opposed the application saying a similar application by NCPB was dismissed through a ruling in July 2014.

The judges allowed EACC’s application saying Erad Supplies will have the chance to reply to the evidence.

