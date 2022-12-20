Economy New UK travel advisory to hurt tourism ahead of fete

By GERALD ANDAE

The British government has updated its travel advisory to its citizens visiting Kenya, in a move that is set to hurt the tourism industry ahead of the festive season.

The UK embassy, however, maintained that the advisory did not restrict British citizens from visiting Kenya and that it was making reference to the recent update from the authorities reflecting the increased security presence during the festive period.

“There is a heightened threat of terrorism, including terrorist kidnappings, across Kenya. Attacks, including terrorist kidnappings, could target Westerners, including British nationals,” said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in the latest advisory.

The UK advises British citizens to be vigilant when visiting areas foreigners frequent including hotels, bars, restaurants, nightclubs, sporting events, supermarkets, shopping centres, commercial buildings, coastal areas including beaches, government buildings, airports, buses, trains and other transport hubs.

The FCO says attacks could occur at any time, including during religious, public holidays or celebrations.

“There is likely to be an increased visible security presence over the festive period and you should follow the advice of the local authorities,” it said.

The warning has listed Garissa and Mandera as well as some parts of Tana River and Lamu counties as places British nationals should not go unless it is essential to do so.

The travel advisory, which FCO updated on Tuesday, did not include safari destinations and beach resorts.

The coastal beaches resource are a major source of tourism in Kenya and thousands of foreign tourists visit the destination for holidays during the festive season.

“(FCO) advises against all but essential travel to areas within 60km of the Kenya-Somali border, Garissa County, Lamu County (excluding Lamu Island and Manda Island), areas of Tana River County north of the Tana River itself and within 15km of the Coast from the Tana River down to the Galana (Athi-Galana-Sabaki) river,” the FCO said in a statement.

