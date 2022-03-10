Economy Nomination blunders hamper LSK elections

Lawyer Peter Langat casts his vote at the Milimani Law Courts Nairobi on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the ongoing countrywide LSK polls to elect their President and other Positions. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By JOSEPH WANGUI

Lawyers on Thursday elected new officials for their umbrella body, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK)amid questions on nomination blunders.

Sixty-four candidates contested for various positions in the lobby group that has in the past two years been riddled with leadership and factional wrangles.

The LSK Elections Board (2022) was on the spot over how it handled nomination of non-practising lawyers employed in State offices.

According to court papers, the board blocked a prosecution counsel attached to the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) from vying for the post of up-country representative of the LSK Council.

At the same time, the board cleared three non-practising lawyers working with government agencies to contest for the position of LSK female representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The three are Jacqueline Ingutiah, Anna Konuche and Christine Kipsang. Attempts to remove them from the contest flopped after the court struck out a petition filed by lawyer Clifford Keya.

The nomination of the prosecutor, Jamlick Muriithi Mwenda, was rejected by the board on the basis of his employment at the ODPP.

The elections, presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), are for various elective positions in the LSK Council (2022-2024), LSK Female Representative to the JSC and the Advocates Disciplinary Committee. The results of the elections had not been declared by the time of going to press.

At the council, among the positions being competed for is that of the president following the expiry of the two-year term of Nelson Havi.

Five candidates aspiring to replace him include his former vice president Carolyne Kamende, who is based in Nairobi, Bernhard Ng’etich (Nakuru), Mathew Nyabena (Mombasa), Omwanza Ombati (Nairobi) and Eric Theuri (Nairobi).

Those vying for the position of vice president include Ajwang Debra, Boniface Akusala, David Nyamweya and Faith Odhiambo.

The election involved 12,544 LSK members with 2021 practising certificates and they were voting at their designated principal place of practice.

There were 28 polling centres situated at selected High Court stations across the country. Voting ended at 5pm.

[email protected]