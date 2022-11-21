Economy Nordic royals visit Kenya with business delegation to promote trade

A delegation of over 80 Swedish and Norwegian companies will accompany the crown princess of Sweden Victoria Désirée and the Prince of Norway Haakon Magnus on their official trip to Kenya this week to scout for deals in the country.

During the two-day trip starting November 22, investors from the two Nordic countries are expected to seek for investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, transport, agriculture and healthcare among others.

The duo is visiting the country at the invitation of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), to which the Crown Prince is the Goodwill Ambassador. The Crown Princess is an Advocate Emeritus for the UN’s Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The royals are expected to open their countries’ regional trade promotion office in Nairobi.

“The purpose of the bilateral part of the visit is to further strengthen the longstanding and close relationship between Norway and Kenya,” Norwegian Ambassador to Kenya Gunnar Andreas Holm said.

“Emphasis will be put on reinforcing Norwegian and Kenyan collaboration on trade and business development, climate adaptation, biodiversity, and broader multilateral interests.”

Representatives of more than 80 companies from Sweden and Norway, including executives from Swedish firms such as Tetra Pak and Scania, will be looking for deals in sectors of interest.

Tetra Pak and Scania already have operations in the country. Scania is a bus and heavy truck manufacturer while Tetra Pak is a food processing and packaging firm.

Scania last year announced that it will venture into mass production of high-capacity buses once the demand for the units picks up in readiness for the rollout of the bus rapid transport (BRT) system in Nairobi.

Norwegian fertiliser firm Yara, flower distributor Mester Grønn and solar manufacturer Bright Products which already have a presence in the country will also be part of the high-powered delegation.

The royals will also open a business forum, bringing together private and public sector players from the partner countries to discuss opportunities for trade and investment.

