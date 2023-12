Economy NTSA shocks motorists with plan to increase charges by upto 3,900pc

The Director General of the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA), George Njao before the Senate Committee on Roads and Transport at KICC, Nairobi on November 21, 2023. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) proposes to review its service charges by up to 3,900 percent to plug a budget deficit of more than Sh2.37 billion.

A proposal by the transport sector regulator said it has been reporting a deficit in its financial performance over time with a shortfall of Sh550 million in the financial year that ended June 30, 2023 alone.

