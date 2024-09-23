NYS gets new command structure amid firearms training plan

The National Youth Service (NYS) has formally adopted a new command and rank structure akin to that of security agencies, as it plans to enlist its recruits in operations to defend the country when the need arises.

In the changes, the NYS top hierarchy will now include a commandant general, a deputy commandant general, a senior assistant commandant general, and an assistant commandant general. Other top ranks are commandant, senior superintendent, superintendent, and assistant superintendent, according to the changes announced by Njuki Mwaniki, chairman of the Council of NYS.

This marks a shift from the old ranking model where the NYS top hierarchy comprised of a director-general, deputy director-general, director, senior deputy director, deputy director, senior assistant director, asistant director, senior superintendent and superintendent.

The new NYS top-most rank is in line with the General Service Unit, which is headed by a commandant and deputy commandant.

The changes follow a directive by President William Ruto that NYS recruits undergo basic firearms training to ensure they can defend the country if needed.

“The minister responsible for National Youth Service (Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi) who is here with me should in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Interior further the initiative to ensure that the paramilitary training will includes a basic course in firearms, to make sure they stand ready to protect the country when the need arises,” the President said while addressing the 88th passing out parade of NYS recruits in Gilgil Nakuru County on August 26.

Dr Ruto added that all security agencies must prioritise NYS graduates during their recruitment saying “they have demonstrated discipline, capability and enviable paramilitary training”.

NYS recruits are currently deployed in small-scale operations such as crowd control at national events or assisting in some disaster situations such as floods or landslides.