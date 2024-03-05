Economy Ombudsman on the spot over Sh35 million spend on ghost trips

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) is on the spot for spending Sh35 million on foreign and domestic trips and allowances without proof of such travels and meetings.

Auditor General Nancy Gathungu flagged the CAJ for not being able to provide copies of passports, boarding passes, attendance schedules, purpose and destination of travel, reports or the benefits accruing from the trips to support the expenditure.

According to the report for the financial year 2022/23, the ombudsman spent more than Sh10 million on foreign travel and per diems, most of which there is no evidence to support the spending.

The report also shows that the officials spent more than Sh25 million on domestic travel and allowances with more than Sh8.5 million unsupported with relevant paperwork.

“The expenditure amount was foreign travel and subsistence expense of Sh10,199,942 out of which Sh7,766,160 was not supported,” the report said.

There were also mileage allowances of Sh278,795, but no proof of non-availability of official transport to warrant the use of personal vehicles.

The CAJ also spent Sh10 million to purchase goods and services, including unreceipted lunch expenses of Sh566,984.

“In the circumstances, the accuracy and regularity of expenditure of Sh8,572,707, Sh7,766,160 and Sh566,984 all totalling Sh16,905,851 could not be confirmed,” the audit noted.

It also emerged that the CAJ irregularly procured furniture and general equipment, spending Sh4.7 million. The Auditor General said Sh2 million had been budgeted for procurement reserved for the special groups.

“However, no documentation was provided to confirm that the cash purchases were done from special groups. In addition, the expenditure schedules provided did not give a description of the items procured,” the report said adding that this was contrary to Regulation 40(1) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations.

The commission only awarded contracts worth Sh20 million or 11 percent of total procurement expenditure to women, youth and persons with disabilities under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO), out of Sh189 million as per procurement data reviewed.

The Auditor General pointed out that this was contrary to Section 53(6) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act, 2015 which requires that 30 percent of the contracts awarded should be for special groups.

“In the circumstances, regularity of expenditure incurred on procurement of goods and services by the Commission could not be confirmed and management was in breach of the law,” the report said.

The ombudsman was also found to be flouting its 2016 human resource policy manual and procedures that provide for logistics regulated under a transport policy.

The Auditor General said CAJ had no transport policy. “In the circumstances, management is not able to manage its transport equipment effectively and efficiently,” added the report.

