Economy One in eight people miss food on Covid-linked hardships

By BRIAN NGUGI

One in every eight people goes to bed hungry in the wake of Covid-19 hardships that delivered mass layoffs and poverty.

The 2021 Financial Access Household survey shows the proportion of the population, which reported going without food increased from 7.7 percent in 2019 to 12.3 percent in 2021 amid the Covid-19-linked hardships.

The survey by the Central Bank of Kenya, Kenya National Bureau of Statistics and FSD Kenya — a campaigner for financial inclusion — linked the situation to worsening economic conditions.

“Those who sometimes went without food, increased from 25.6 percent in 2019 to 41.2 percent in 2021,” said the survey released yesterday.

The report says the general ability by Kenyans to address shocks and manage day-to-day has declined significantly since 2016 indicating increased levels of vulnerability across the population driven by inability to put food on the table and pay for medical care.

















Rural populations are more vulnerable than urban populations with 59.4 percent of rural residents having sometimes or often gone without food in 2021 compared with 43.2 percent of urban residents.

The survey results show that the key priority for respondents during 12 months leading up to the survey was putting food on the table, ranking higher than investing in education which was the highest reported priority in an earlier 2019 survey.

“All indicators tracked show increased vulnerability among Kenyans in the 2021 survey, likely reflecting the effects of Covid-19 pandemic,” notes the survey.

The survey is the latest in a series of reports that track developments in financial inclusion in terms of changing consumer behavior, technological innovations, policy changes and demographic dynamics in the country.

