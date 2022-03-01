Economy Parastatals keep 1,200 staff in acting positions in breach of the law

By JOHN MUTUA

Parastatals kept 1,202 civil servants in acting capacities for more than six months for the year ended June 2021 in breach of the law.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) in a report tabled in Parliament says in total, 1,732 personnel were appointed in acting capacities in the year under review, with 69 percent of them staying on longer than the acceptable time.

Section 34 of the Public Service Commission Act 2017 states that government officers cannot serve in an acting capacity for more than six months and the shortest one can serve in the position is 30 days.

The increase came at a time when the government had imposed a hiring freeze following cash flow constraints.

“The number of officers on acting appointment and serving for a period exceeding six months increased from 63 percent to 69 percent,” PSC says in the report that did not disclose sanctions facing the State agencies.

Employee costs for officers who serve in acting capacities are low because they do not attract pension, unlike permanent workers.

Officers who serve in acting capacities cannot make key decisions in what derails major policies at an organisation.

Treasury has also cut budgetary allocations to State agencies, parastatals and public universities prompting cash flow hitches that further hampered their ability to hire staff for critical departments.

State corporations and semi-autonomous government agencies (SAGAS) accounted for 825 staff, followed by public universities with 344.

Constitutional commissions and independent commissions had 21 staff who acted beyond the legally allowed period of six months.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua had in 2017 stopped hiring and restricted promotions to curb ballooning of the wage bill.

The moratorium on recruitment had restricted new hires to essential services such as security, health and education.

But Mr Kinyua lifted the freeze through a circular to principal secretaries, Cabinet secretaries and CEO of parastatals on February 7 paving the way for the resumption of hiring.

