Parliament fails to reveal Martha Koome’s wealth

Martha Karambu Koome is Kenya's first woman Chief Justice following her appointment by President Uhuru Kenyatta on May 19, 2021. PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary The net worth of newly appointed Chief Justice Martha Koome has not been revealed to Parliament, bucking a trend of disclosures by past nominees seeking appointment to top public offices.

The wealth of Justice Koome, who was formally appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday, only remains known to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) which interviewed her for the job.

“She had declared it (net worth) to the Judicial Service Commission because interviews for the job was done by the commission. We were only to approve or reject the nomination. We didn’t look at her net worth and I cannot tell you the particulars,” Muturi Kigano, the chairman of the Delegated Committee that vetted Justice Koome told the Business Daily in a telephone interview.

Traditionally, nominees vetted by Parliament for appointment to such top positions are required to provide details on their wealth status to the respective departmental committees evaluating their qualification and suitability.

The vetting committee then presents the declared wealth in a report to the whole House for debate and approval.

In April 2016, the then Chief Justice Willy Mutunga publicly tweeted that he was worth Sh80 million.

Other top state officials including Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and ambassadors have disclosed their net worth during vetting by Parliament.

Her tax returns disclosed to Parliament by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) show that Ms Koome had a sole employment income of Sh14.89