Economy Payroll taxes surge more than 50pc, signal recovery in jobs

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Payroll taxes for the three months to September jumped more half, surpassing the Treasury's target and signalling a faster recovery in jobs than projected.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) reported a 50.63 percent surge in pay-as-you-earn (PAYE) to Sh107.79 billion compared to similar period a year ago, the first time taxes from salaries crossed the Sh100 billion in the first quarter of the financial year.

The payroll taxes were largely lifted by growth in jobs in the review quarter and reinstatement of the 30 percent maximum tax from 25 percent, which was in place for eight months through December 2020.

The bump in the collections also came on the back of expansion of top tax rate tax band to apply from a salary of Sh32,333 compared with Sh47,057 previously, changes which were enforced through the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act initially to compensate for the hole left by the tax reliefs.

“The performance was mainly driven by gradual growth in employment which is a clear sign of economic recovery,” KRA commissioner-general Githii Mburu said in a statement on revenue performance for the quarter through September.

The labour market has struggled to recover from the pandemic pounds, with the latest official data on employment showing 253,500 jobs were shed in three months to March 2021, largely hitting workers aged below 25 and above 40 the hardest.

The growth in quarterly PAYE receipts in the quarter through September 2021 was the second since Covid-19 pandemic knocks hit the labour market, resulting in a year-on-year drop in payroll collections since the last quarter of financial year ended June 2020.

The decline in quarterly payroll taxes persisted until the last quarter of financial year ended June 2021 when KRA reported a 26.17 percent growth to Sh111.76 billion.

The Covid-19 containment measures such as a night-time curfew forced companies to scale down operating hours, exacerbating drop in sales and prompting reduction in workforce, slashing of salaries and adoption of unpaid leave policies.