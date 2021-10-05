Economy Pension spending up Sh23bn on new scheme

By JOHN MUTUA

Kenya’s pensions spending grew by 26percent in the year to June, the fastest annual growth in four years, on the roll-out of the contributory Public Service Superannuation Scheme (PSSS) in January 2021.

Data by the Controller of Budget shows that pension payments in the year to June hit Sh110.27 billion, up from Sh86.99 billion a year earlier and the highest since June 2018.

“Whilst this (PSSS) increases mandatory expenditures, it will facilitate the efficiency of pension access, assessment, and disbursement, for the largest social welfare support system in the country,” said the parliamentary office that advises lawmakers on budget matters.

Pension payments have in the last three years been on an upward trajectory on the increasing number of workers from the public service, forcing the Treasury to increase annual budgetary allocations.

The increase in the number of public servants exiting service prompted the Treasury to roll out the scheme in January, with employees attached to ministries and State agencies seeing their take-home pay cut by 7.5 percent for onward remittance to the PSSS.

Civil servants were unlike workers in the private sector, contributing to their pension, with their benefits paid straight from taxes.

The government is matching the contributions with an amount equivalent to 15 percent of every workers’ monthly salary.

This is equivalent to about Sh6.9 billion monthly contribution or Sh55.87 billion annually, turning pension expenditures into one of the largest budget items.

Roll-out of the scheme ended a nine-year wait as the Treasury faced opposition in its bid to slice a portion of the take-home pay for civil servants to start the PSSS.

Mass retirement of public servants in the past three years has piled more pressure on taxpayers, with annual payments surging 76.7 percent from Sh62.41 billion in the financial year ended June 2018. More than 60,000 public servants retired in three years through June 2020 — 20,300 workers in the year ended June 2020 up from 19,800 a year earlier and 19,300 in the FY year 2017/18.