Economy Plan to give MPs health cover after leaving office

Parliament during a past session. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Lawmakers will enjoy medical cover beyond the end of term if MPs amend a law governing their retirement perks.

The Finance committee has sponsored further amendments to the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill, that seeks to establish voluntary post-retirement medical scheme for MPs.

The scheme will be administered by the MPs employer, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

Lawmakers will enjoy medical cover beyond the end of term if MPs amend a law governing their retirement perks.

The Finance committee has sponsored further amendments to the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Bill, that seeks to establish voluntary post-retirement medical scheme for MPs.

The scheme will be administered by the MPs employer, the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC).

“The commission (PSC) may establish voluntary post-retirement medical scheme for Members of Parliament,” the Bill states.

Gladys Wanga, who chairs the committee said MPs currently enjoy medical cover which is provided as a benefit by the PSC.

“Parliament amended the Ritirement Benefits Act through the Finance Act, 2021 to allow retirement schemes to set up stand-alone post retirement medical scheme for employees. What we are doing is to align the Parliamentary Pensions Act to the new RBA law,” Ms Wanga said.

Ms Wanga told the Business Daily last evening that the PSC will determine through regulations the minimum and maximum amount that an MP can contribute to the post-retirement scheme in line with what RBA will determine.

Without prejudice to the generality of…the Scheme shall make provision to allow Members of Parliament to make voluntary contributions in respect of funding a post-retirement medical fund,” Ms Wanga said in new amendments to the Bill.

Currently provision of MPs and Parliament staff medical cover is handled by the Liaison Healthcare.

The PSC in June 2019 renewed the contract with Liaison to cater for the MPs, their spouses and children aged below 25 years.

PSC awarded Liaison Healthcare the medical scheme contract at an annual sum of Sh370.1 million.

The award of contract to Liaison was despite MPs passing a resolution to reject the current provider’s services, saying it was ineffective.