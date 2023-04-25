Economy Ex-councillors set for Sh2.6bn payout

National Treasury and Economic planning CS Prof Njuguna Ndung’u on February 13, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

Former councillors will pocket Sh2.6 billion if the Cabinet approves a Treasury memorandum seeking approval of a one-off payment in the financial year starting July 1.

The Treasury and Economic Planning and the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection have jointly drawn a Cabinet Memorandum seeking approval of the payment of honorarium to civic leaders who exited office at the advent of Devolution in 2013.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u told the Senate that the Cabinet is expected to make a decision on the payment of Sh200,000 to each of the former councillors at a special Cabinet sitting on Thursday.

“We have jointly signed the Cabinet memo and we expect to table it on Thursday during a special session to approve the 2023/24 budget for onward transmission to Parliament the same day,” Prof Ndung’u told the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Protection.

“Subject to the decision of the Cabinet, the National Treasury will factor the payment estimated at Sh2,601,816,000 in the 2023/2024 financial year budget.”

Prof Ndung’u said the money comprises Sh2,383,800,000 gratuity to 11,919 former councillors who served less than four continuous terms and Sh218,016,000 for 328 former councillors who served for four or more continuous terms.

The payments will, however, exclude former councillors who have already received gratuity or subsequently served as a Member of Parliament or acquired other remunerative positions for which pension is paid from public coffers.

The Treasury says an Inter-Agency Task Force it set up established that the former councillors totalled 12,247.

The Treasury has been under pressure from the Senate following a petition by the former civic leaders seeking gratuity payments of Sh1.5 million each.

The retired civic leaders wanted the Senate to sanction honorary payment as a send-off package after they exited in 2013.

Prof Ndung’u blamed the delay in the settlement of the one-off payment on the failure of his predecessor Ukur Yatani to factor the money into the current budget.

