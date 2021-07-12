Economy Police officer loses Sh9m M-Pesa deals sack appeal

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Court of Appeal has upheld the dismissal of a police officer who could not explain the source of Sh9 million M-Pesa transactions in three years.

Joyce Arus Owiti was dismissed in 2017 after she was found guilty of receiving unexplained large amounts of money on a regular basis and involvement in unexplained financial transactions.

She was also accused of exchanging money with fellow traffic officers and civilians in the transport industry between 2012 and 2015.

“Based on our reanalysis of the record, we are satisfied that the materials presented to the Commission established on a balance of probabilities that Joyce lacked integrity and financial probity, and the learned judge was right in upholding the commission’s decision by finding that her claims were without merit,” Justices William Ouko (Now Supreme court judge), Asike Makhandia and Agnes Murgor ruled.

She had claimed the source of her wealth was poultry, dairy, sugarcane and groundnut farming, and two car wash businesses.

With regard to the frequent and substantial M-Pesa transactions on her two mobile phone lines, which were in excess of Sh9 million, she said the amounts were contributions from several savings groups she participated in with other traffic police officers and friends.