Police service slapped with Sh24m bill for trespassing

Chairperson of the National Police Service Commission, Eliud Kinuthia. FILE PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has been slapped with a Sh24.8 million bill for trespassing into a disputed property it leased for a counselling centre for police officers in Nairobi’s Karen suburb.

The commission entered into a six-year lease with Swara Safari Hotel Limited in January 2019 for a building constructed on the disputed land, together with an adjacent vacant plot—each measuring 0.4 hectares—for a monthly rent of Sh1.59 million.

The National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) heard that the two plots were registered in the names of Swara Safari Hotel Limited and Amazing Tours Ltd respectively.

However, on November 23, 2020, a law firm issued the NPSC with a notice to vacate the first plot on a claim that it was registered to Elicona Holdings Limited.

The commission told MPs it did not vacate the premises in response to the demand letter “as it appeared suspicious and it was not supported by a court order.”

In March 2021, Elicona Holdings Limited sued the commission alleging that it had trespassed into the property and had refused or neglected to vacate.

“A ruling was made by the court in August 2021 requiring the commission to vacate the property and pay Elicona Holdings Sh750,000 monthly with effect from December 18, 2018 (a total of Sh24.75 million for the period) plus the costs of the suit, which the commission has since appealed,” Peter Lelei, NPSC chief executive, told PAC.

The NPSC further contacted the Lands Ministry and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in December 2020 for investigations and clarification on the land ownership question.

The NPSC has employed 34 counsellors and social workers to provide mental health support to officers across the country.

