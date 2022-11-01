Economy We have powers to freeze case filed in Scotland, declares Kenyan court

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The Employment and Labour Relations Court has ruled that it has powers to determine whether it can freeze a case filed in Scotland by over 1,000 workers of James Finlay Kenya Ltd accusing the firm of poor working terms among other violations.

Justice James Rika ruled that the Employment and Labour Relations court can determine a dispute relating to sovereignty in the context of employment and labour relations.

The 1,044 current and former workers wanted the case dismissed saying it was filed in the wrong court, as the proper forum to address the matter is the High Court.

“Secondly, the subject matter is a dispute over work injuries, which the petitioner submits, has been filed at the wrong territorial jurisdiction, resulting in certain constitutional, employment and labour relations violations against the Petitioner,” the judge said.

The case will be heard on December 2.

The workers filed the case before a Scottish court seeking compensation but the company has challenged the case saying the matter should have been filed in Kenya. James Finlay wants the court to give orders blocking the matter from proceeding.

In 2018, the Scottish court allowed a team of health and tea production experts and lawyers to tour the tea estates for what they termed as locus inspection, but the company successfully challenged the move saying it cannot be done without the assistance of the Kenyan courts and authorities.

The firm argued that experts cannot just travel to Kenya with authority to enforce the inspection orders without the consent of the Kenyan authorities, including the judiciary or executive.

Further, the company said, a non-citizen visiting Kenya for purposes of execution of such orders was required to comply with the Kenyan laws and obtain a work permit or special pass.

Justice Stephen Radido agreed with James Finlay saying judicial aid was necessary as it would ensure that the order, issued by the Scottish court, is consistent with public policies of Kenya.

The workers appealed against the decision but lost again as the Appellate court agreed with Justice Radido.

In the latest case, the company is seeking a permanent order blocking the workers or their agents from proceeding with the suit before the Scottish Court of Sessions.

