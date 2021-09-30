Economy Pre-devolution councillors to receive Sh2.6bn send off

National Treasury building. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author Summary Taxpayers will fork out Sh2.6 billion in gratuity payments to former councillors who exited following the advent of devolution in 2013.

The payments will, however, exclude former councillors who have already received gratuity and or subsequently served as a Member of Parliament or acquired other remunerative positions for which pension is paid from public coffers.

The Treasury says an Inter-Agency Task Force it set up established that the former councillors totalled 12,247.

The Treasury has been under pressure from the Senate following a petition by former civic leaders seeking gratuity payment of Sh1.5 million each.

The retired council officers wanted the Senate to sanction honorary payment as a send-off package after they exited in 2013.

Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said Sh218,016,000 will be set aside to pay 328 former councillors who served more than four consecutive terms.

This means that each of the 328 former civic leaders will receive Sh664,820 as golden parachute for serving in the defunct Local Authorities.

Those who served less than four terms numbering 11,919 will share Sh2,383,800 that will be factored in the next financial year budget.

This means that each of the 11,919 former councillors will pocket Sh200, 000 as send-off package.

“In view of the constraint fiscal space the country is currently operating in, the National Treasury will factor the proposed payments in the budget in the ensuing financial year.

“Implementing agencies will initiate the process of establishing the necessary legal and policy instruments to facilitate payments,” Mr Yatani said.

Appearing before the Labour committee of the Senate, Mr Yatani said it would have cost taxpayers Sh22.8 billion.

The Senate had resolved that the Treasury pays an estimated 12,000 councillors a one-off gratuity or lump sum payment at the rate of Sh1.5 million each.