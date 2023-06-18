Economy President Ruto plan to list 10 State firms dealt a second blow

MPs turned down a request by the Capital Markets Authorities (CMA), the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), stockbroker and fund manager associations to allow firms listing 10 percent of their issued shares to enjoy a tax incentive otherwise available to those offloading larger stakes to the public, in the second blow to the plan.

The Budget and Finance Committee during its public hearings on the Finance Bill 2023 refused to admit the proposal —which was not contained in the Bill—on grounds that it had not been put through public participation.

Companies listing on the NSE are allowed to pay a lower corporate tax rate of 25 percent for five years immediately after the year of income following the date of listing.

The petitioners had argued that expanding the tax sweetener to companies offloading a lower stake would encourage private companies to list, thus promoting the agenda of the government in promoting the vibrancy of the securities markets.

“The committee acknowledged their proposal, however, it did not go through public participation hence it was rejected,” said the committee in its report.

Previously, the Income Tax Act prescribed a reduced corporate tax rate of 27 percent for the first three years for firms listing at least 20 percent of the issued share capital, and a 25 percent rate for five years for those offloading at least 30 percent of their issued share capital.

Firms listing 40 percent of their issued share capital would enjoy the largest incentive with the prescribed corporate tax rate set at 20 percent for the first five years. Thereafter, the companies would revert to the full corporate tax rate of 30 percent.

The graduated incentives were scrapped through the 2020 Tax Laws Amendment Bill and replaced with a flat 25 percent tax rate, effectively reducing the incentive for firms to carry out large initial public offerings (IPOs) that have traditionally boosted the NSE by introducing new investors to stock trading.

CMA director, policy and market development, Luke Ombara told the Business Daily last month that the regulator had asked for a reinstatement of the graduated incentive in the Finance Bill 2023, but the proposal was not included in the Bill the Treasury presented ahead of the Budget speech.

The Kenyan stock market has struggled to attract new listings via IPOs in recent years, with the most recent being the NSE’s self-listing in September 2014 and ILAM Fahari I-Reit in October 2015.

This comes weeks after the Privatisation Commission raised the alarm after the Treasury denied it a Sh1.7 billion funding request needed to sell the first three parastatals in the financial year starting July 1.

The Privatisation Commission told Parliament that it would not be able to implement the President’s commitment to sell up to 10 public companies in the next 12 months, in the absence of budgetary support.

Dr Ruto last September announced the privatisation of at least 10 state corporations and is banking on the approval of the Privatisation Bill 2023 by Parliament to roll out his plans.

The Cabinet in March approved the Bill that allows the Treasury unchecked powers to sell parastatals without the approval of Parliament.

According to the Cabinet, the sale of non-strategic, non-performing public entities will help improve the upgrade of infrastructure and the delivery of services to Kenyans.

Joseph Koskey, the Privatisation Commission CEO, told MPs that the commission’s budgetary requirement is Sh1.793 billion but the Treasury has allocated a paltry Sh175 million for the financial year 2023/24.

“The commission will not only be unable to fully cater for personal emoluments for staff but…foremost, being the implementer of the government’s pronouncement to undertake up to 10 public listings in the next 12 months,” he said.

“We, therefore, made an appeal to the Treasury on January 17, 2023, requesting for an additional budget of Sh1.661 billion to cater for the commission’s critical budget requirements, including floating three IPOs at an estimated cost of Sh1.39 billion.”

Mr Koskey said the proposed budget would cater to costs related to transaction advisory services, including the IPOs, awareness and publicity, campaigns, branding and advertisement for the transaction services.

“The initial public offering and listing costs include but are not limited to payments to the lead transaction advisers, lead joint sponsoring broker, co-sponsoring broker, registrar services, receiving bank, legal advisers, reporting accountants, printing costs-information memorandum, advertising and public relations, lead and co-sponsoring fee, brokerage commission/placement fees/selling fees at the range of 1.5 percent, CMA fees, NSE fees, and CDCS fees,” said Mr Koskey.

