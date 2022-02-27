Economy Prices of TVs, fridges, to shoot up 20 pc on raw material shortage

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Manufacturers are grappling with shortage and subsequent rise of the cost of raw materials such as copper, plastics and steel used in making all appliances.

A spot check showed prices of brands like Samsung, LG and Sony were up by more than Sh10,000 amid shortages in supermarkets and retail stores.

Prices of household electronics will increase by more than 20 percent due to raw materials shortage and global freight causing delays for orders, suppliers have warned.

“The main reason was Covid-19. The majority of Kenyan electronics are imported from China but their factories closed and on the opening, they had a backlog,” said Kunal Patel, head of sales at AMRCO.

“We are facing higher freight rates and makers also say there is a shortage of chips. The prices have been going up and they are still going up. We expect a 20 percent to 30 percent price jump.’’

“We are expecting the price to increase by more than 10 percent on all electronic supplies,” a local supplier added.

