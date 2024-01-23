Economy PSC faults data protection compliance in State agencies

Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait. FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By PETER MBURU

The Public Service Commission (PSC) recommends that all public agencies register as data processors and controllers before July as it called on the data commissioner to step up training in public service.

According to the PSC, more than 90 percent of public organisations had not registered in line with the Data Protection Act, 2019, by end of last June.

“It was established that 39 (7.5 percent) organisations had registered as data handlers with the ODPC,” a report by the PSC on the state of compliance with values and principles in the public service in 2022/23 stated.

Registration with the data commissioner is a mechanism to ensure that the organisations comply with the law on handling of personal data.

Last year, the ODPC fined some clubs and schools for publishing photos of children and clients without consent, sparking controversy at a time when concerns are growing over how personal data is used.

In the report, the PSC recommends that all the organisations register as data processors and controllers by June 30, 2024, and the “ODPC to undertake capacity building in the public service to create awareness on the importance of data protection by June 30, 2024.”

The PSC also recommends that the ODPC undertake a compliance audit on data protection among the major data handlers in government by the end of this financial year.

Most of the non-compliant entities cited “lack of information and non-application of the requirements to their organisations” as the main reasons for failing to register.

The recommendations come amid plans by the ODPC to enhance its activities this year by opening more offices in counties and desks at Huduma centres.

“We are considering further expansion by opening regional offices in the three counties where we operate at Huduma Centres (Nyeri, Garissa and Eldoret), as we enter new counties,” Data Commissioner, Immaculate Kassait, said last month.

