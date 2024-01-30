Economy Public officers loot Sh605m in corrupt deals - PSC report

By PATRICK ALUSHULA

Public servants made away with Sh605.1 million in the financial year ended June 2023, giving a sneak peek into the billions of shillings siphoned from the exchequer without any prosecution.

The Public Service Commission (PSC), in latest disclosures on the status of compliance of government entities with the values and principles of the Constitution, says a further Sh222.7 million had been stolen but was recovered.

