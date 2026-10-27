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Regulator to pay fines for overstayed lottery adverts

Regulations say that the National Lottery Board shall remove any billboard, poster or an outdoor electronic advert relating to the prize competition seven days after the closure of the promotion.

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Mutua

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

A State agency tasked with overseeing lotteries in Kenya will be fined Sh1 million for advertisements not withdrawn within seven days after lapse of a lottery competition.

New gambling regulations say officials of the National Lottery Board (NLB) would also face a jail term of up to six months for such breaches.

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