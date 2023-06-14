Economy Relief as MPs drop taxes on Kenyan-made pasta in Bill

Parliament has scrapped a proposal to impose a 20 percent excise duty on locally manufactured pasta. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By EDWIN MUTAI

More by this Author

Parliament has scrapped a proposal to impose a 20 percent excise duty on locally manufactured pasta, handing consumers already facing the high cost of living a major reprieve.

The Finance and National Planning Committee dropped the proposal in the Finance Bill 2023 to impose a tax on locally-made pasta.

“The committee observed that it is important to protect the local industry to give them a competitive advantage,” Kuria Kimani, who chairs the committee, said in a report on the scrutiny of the Finance Bill.

Read: Court declines to quash excise duty on imported pasta

Currently, My Pasta Limited is the only company in Kenya that manufactures pasta.

Kenya imports all other pasta which attracts a 20 percent excise duty introduced in the Finance Bill, 2021.

The committee dropped the proposed imposition of 20 percent excise duty on both imported and locally produced pasta following a petition by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

The manufacturer’s lobby told the Finance and Planning Committee that if duty is imposed across the board, it will drive the cost of local production, pushing the only player in the local market out of business.

“Their proposal was accepted,” said Mr Kimani in the report on the Bill that MPs debated on Wednesday.

The Treasury had proposed in the Finance Bill 2023 to introduce the tax on imported raw materials for making pasta, known as Semolina, and finished pasta products such as noodles and spaghetti.

The government was eyeing a piece of the Sh4 billion that traders pay to import raw materials and finished pasta.

Pasta, an Italian-made food, includes such variants as noodles.

One popular type of noodle in Kenya is Indomie.

Other types of pasta being targeted by the increased excise duty are spaghetti, macaroni, lasagna, gnocchi, ravioli, cannelloni and couscous.

The introduction of excise duty on Semolina, the raw material, would have raised the cost of producing pasta in Kenya, with prices potentially rising by 25 percent from Sh147 for 500 grammes Spaghetti to Sh184.

Rajan Shah, the chairman of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), told the committee that slapping pasta and other locally manufactured products would reduce its competitiveness.

“I wonder why the government wants to increase taxes on local manufactured goods…affecting the only known local manufacturer who should be encouraged to build a bigger market including helping them to export to the region for balance of trade benefits for our country?” Mr Rajan posed.

Increased excise duty on pasta, will make locally-produced pasta uncompetitive compared to that made in Tanzania, the only other country in the East African Community (EAC) that makes its own pasta. Pasta in Tanzania does not attract any excise duty.

Currently, locally-produced pasta attracts a 16 percent value-added tax.

Cooked easily by boiling, pasta, which includes spaghetti and macaroni, has become a popular dish in fast-paced urban households.

In the Financial Year 2015/2016 the former Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury in his budget speech eliminated import duty on Semolina.

This gave impetus for the local investors to venture into this industry, which for long had been dominated by imports from countries such as Egypt, Turkey, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

Official data shows that in 2021, Kenya imported Sh4 billion ($29.1 million) worth of pasta.

Also read: Trade war looms as Kebs blocks Italian spaghetti

Imports of pasta hit a high of Sh5.5 billion ($40.3 million) in 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, official data shows.

This has since dropped to Sh4 billion, with more than half of the food coming from Egypt.

→ [email protected]