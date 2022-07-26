Economy Relief for IEBC as petition on Kiems tender is dismissed

An IEBC official holds a KIEMS gadget during tallying at Nyeri Technical in Nyeri town on August 9, 2017. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By BONFACE OTIENO

More by this Author

The public procurement watchdog has dismissed a petition challenging the award of Sh201 million tender to provide a network to run the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (Kiems) by the electoral agency.

The petition was filed by Acacia Satlink Limited, which was challenging the award of the tender to rival Safa ICT General Trading LL.C& Osta Tech Limited on grounds that it had the lowest and most competitive bid.

The Public Procurement Administrative Review Board (PPARB) has however rejected its prayers, saying that Safa ICT General Trading LL.C& Osta Tech Limited won the tender on merit.

“The procuring entity’s decision to award the contract to the interested party and to disqualify the applicant at preliminary evaluation stage is hereby upheld,” the board said in a ruling dated July 20, 2022.

The feud arose from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) invitation in April 2022 of bids to provide Kiems network for the 2022 General Election.

The national competitive tender set to run for three years attracted three bidders whose proposals were opened on 27th April 2022.

The bids included Acacia Satlink, Safa ICT General Trading LL.C& Osta Tech Limited as well as Airtel Network Kenya Limited. At the end of the evaluation, only the tender submitted by Safa General was allowed to move to the next tender stage.

After technical and financial evaluations, the tender committee recommended that the contract be awarded to Safa at a sum of Sh201.95million.

Acacia Satlink Limited however requested for a review saying that the decision by the procuring entity to award the tender to Safa be annulled and set aside.

They also wanted the board of the procurement watchdog to order a re-evaluation of the tender and award it the contract claiming that it had the lowest and most competitive bids.

Acacia Satlink Limited also wanted the IEBC and the accounting officer at the polls body to pay it costs arising from its application.

But the procurement watchdog stood its ground saying that Safa ICT General Trading LL.C& Osta Tech Limited was the only tenderer who proceeded to the technical and final evaluation.

“Without such evidence, it would be whimsical and tantamount to usurpation of the evaluation committee’s mandate for the board to substitute its opinion with that of the evaluation committee as to the technical competencies of a tenderer,’’ says PPARB in its judgment.